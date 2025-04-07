Recently, the Rajasthan High Court rejected a plea moved by various students pursuing a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery course, who had interned during the COVID-19 pandemic period. The students had sought bonus marks as provided to Covid Health Assistant (CHA) for appointment to the post of Nursing Officer. The high court bench of Justice Arun Monga said that internship being an integral part of the academic curriculum, without which the diploma could not be granted, could not be termed as an employment but rather a continuation of the student-hood. Hence, the Rajasthan High Court said that on this ground, the petitioners were not entitled to seek benefits of bonus marks claiming to be under employment. Live-in Couples Must Be Registered with Competent Authority Till Enactment of Law: Rajasthan HC.

'Internship Isn't Employment', Says Rajasthan High Court

Internship Isn't Employment: Rajasthan HC Rejects Plea For Bonus Marks For Internship During Covid-19 To Seek Appointment As Nursing Officer

