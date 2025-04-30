Recently, the Rajasthan High Court quashed a rape FIR after the accused and victim married each other. While quashing the rape case based on marriage between the complainant and the accused, Rajasthan HC said that marriage is a sacred and divine institution, which transcends earthly matters and holds unique significance in culture. "Marriage is considered as sacred union between two individuals – transcending beyond physical, emotional and spiritual bonds," the court said. Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand further clarified that the decision was based on the peculiarity of the marriage between the complainant and the accused. He also said that the decision should not be treated as a precedent for quashing rape cases simply because a compromise has been reached. As per the details of the case, the accused had sexually assaulted the victim, who is now his wife. ‘Internship Isn’t Employment’: Rajasthan High Court Rejects Students’ Plea for Bonus Marks for Internship During COVID-19 To Seek Appointment As Nursing Officer.

'Marriage Is Considered As Sacred Union Between Two Individuals'

Marriage More Than A Ritual, Holds Unique Cultural Significance: Rajasthan HC While Quashing Rape FIR After Accused And Victim Marryhttps://t.co/C75XTGkf3R — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 28, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

