Rajasthan Imposes Section 144 From April 22 Till May 21 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases:

Section 144 of the CrPC to be imposed in Rajasthan from 22nd April till 21st May, in view of current COVID19 situation: State Home Department — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

