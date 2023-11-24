Images of a small cave that was being used by the terrorists as a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri have surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter. The pictures which Security officials shared on Friday, November 24, revealed a small cave in the thick forest of Rajouri district was being used as shelter by the terrorists. Such hideouts are relatively difficult to detect and breach, read the post. An encounter broke out between the terrorists and the joint team of the Indian army and security forces on Wednesday, November 22. Five army soldiers were martyred, while two terrorists were neutralised during the clash. Rajouri Encounter: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha Pays Tributes To Five Army Personnel Martyred in Clash With Terrorists (Watch Video).

First Pictures of the Terrorist Hideout:

J&K: This was the small cave being used by terrorists as a hideout in the forests of Rajouri area. Such hideouts are relatively difficult to detect and breach. Two terrorists were killed in the operation Solki by the security forces including the Special Forces of the Indian… pic.twitter.com/Y7WvCI96Ve — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

