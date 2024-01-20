In a significant religious event on Thursday, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram Mandir. The ceremony was conducted amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram". The idol, which depicts a five-year-old Lord Ram, weighs nearly 200 kg and stands 51 inches tall. It was skillfully carved out of dark-coloured stone by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka. The idol is set to be consecrated at the Temple on January 22. Ram Lalla First Photo: Full Face of Lord Ram's Idol Placed Inside Sanctum Sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Revealed (See Pic).

Ram Lalla’s Idol Details

