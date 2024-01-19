The full face of Ram Lalla idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was revealed on Friday, January 19. An image depicting five-year-old Lord Ram with a bow and arrow has surfaced on social media. The idol, standing 51 inches tall was installed inside the temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Weighing over 150 kg, the idol was crafted by Karnataka-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. Ram Mandir Consecration: First Images of Ram Lalla Idol Unveiled Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony (See Pics).

Full Face of Lord Ram's Idol Revealed:

First image of the full Ram Lalla idol with his face uncovered and a gold bow and arrow pic.twitter.com/3Ius0V9UJX — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)