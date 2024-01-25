The city of Ayodhya is witnessing a surge of devotees today as they gather to celebrate the festival of Paush Purnima 2024. IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar, has informed that devotees from surrounding areas are arriving on foot to have darshan of Ram Lalla on auspicious day. In order to manage the crowd, two separate queues, each extending up to a kilometre, have been formed. Devotees are requested to keep their belongings at the Public Facilitation Centre (PFC) for safekeeping. A physical frisking centre has also been set up as part of the security measures. Praveen Kumar appealed to the devotees to carry fewer belongings to expedite the process and ensure a smooth and peaceful celebration. The administration is making every effort to facilitate the devotees and maintain order during the festival. Ayodhya: Ram Temple Gets Over 2.5 Lakh Devotees on Wednesday, Rs 3.17 Crore in Donation in First Day After Consecration Ceremony.

Ram Mandir Darshan on Paush Purnima 2024

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar says, "Today is the festival of Paush Poornima in which people take a holy dip first. People from the surrounding areas are coming on foot. There are two queues one kilometre long each... Any belongings have to be… https://t.co/HG5RFedcy5 pic.twitter.com/h3HdIQWYgM — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)