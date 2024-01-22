Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple to PM Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple on Monday, January 22, 2024. CM Adityanath presented the latter with the special gift shortly after the conclusion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol at the newly-constructed shrine. Earlier, PM Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at the shrine in presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, other dignataries and celebrities. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Consecration Ceremony of Ram Lalla Idol at Ayodhya Extraordinary Moment, Says PM Narendra Modi.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Presents Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple to PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath presents a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple to PM Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/oBJXl6Nv6u — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

