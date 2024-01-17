A group of nine women were seen holding a "Kalash Jal Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh today, January 17, ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22. The group of nine women held the "Kalash Jal Yatra" from the Saryu River to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The yatra was held for religious rituals leading to the "Pran Pratishtha" of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22. Ram Mandir Special: First Air India Express Flight From Bengaluru Lands in Ayodhya; Delighted To Visit Lord Ram’s Birthplace, Says Passenger (Watch Video).

Women Hold Kalash Jal Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | A group of nine women hold 'Kalash Jal Yatra' from Saryu river to Ram temple in Ayodhya for religious rituals leading to 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on 22nd January pic.twitter.com/4XPC0lLTqs — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

