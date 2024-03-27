In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) misidentified party candidate Ramesh Awasthi when he arrived in Kanpur. BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi arrived at Kanpur via Shatabdi Express. However, party workers misidentified him as a person resembling Awasthi came out of the coach first. The party workers misidentified Awasthi's look-alike and started to garland him and even raised slogans. A video of the bizarre incident has gone viral on social media. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Uttarakhand for General Polls.

Ramesh Awasthi Gets Misidentified by Party Workers

BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi gets misidentified by party workers upon his arrival in Kanpur. Before he could even step out of the train coach, a person resembling him appeared outside, causing the party workers to mistake him for Awasthi and started chanting and greeting the man. pic.twitter.com/4KyUFYUUu7 — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2024

Party Workers Garland Ramesh Awasthi's Look-alike

