In a rare and unsettling wildlife moment, a tiger at Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit Tiger Reserve was captured on video eating a dead python and later appearing visibly distressed. The viral clip shows the tiger sniffing the python’s carcass, consuming a portion, and then becoming restless. It was later seen eating grass — a common sign of unease in big cats. The incident occurred near a canal track, prompting concern among forest officials. DFO Manish Singh confirmed increased surveillance in the area, with additional cameras installed to monitor the tiger’s condition closely and ensure its safety. Leopard Menace in Bhandara: Big Cat Enters Mona Agro's Poultry Farm in Maharashtra's Sakoli, Eats 12 Chickens; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Rare Wildlife Sighting in UP

