Panic gripped Maharashtra's Bhandara after a video of a leopard strolling in a residential and industrial area went viral on social media. The leopard entered the poultry farm in Mona Agro in Bhandara's Sakoli and killed 12 chickens. In the video, the leopard can be seen attacking the chicken inside the poultry farm. Meanwhile, the forest department has taken cognisance of the incident and has launched an operation to catch the leopard. Leopard Attack in Pune: Big Cat Attacks Sleeping Pet Dog As Owner Scrolls on Phone in Maharashtra’s Bhor, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Leopard Menace in Bhandara

