India on Friday set a new record of administering COVID-19 vaccines after administering over a crore jabs by 1.30 p.m., breaking its previous record of 1.33 crore inoculations in a day.

Record-breaking pace of vaccination today! 𝟐 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞 people vaccinated today & counting! ⚕An outstanding effort from our health workers.#LargestVaccineDrive #VaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/jAPZPkbV06 — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 17, 2021

