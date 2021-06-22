'Reforms by Conviction and Incentives', PM Narendra Modi Shares Post Encouraging Centre-State Co-Operation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic:

Reforms by Conviction and Incentives...my @LinkedIn post on innovative policy making in the time of COVID-19, powered by the spirit of Centre-State Bhagidari. https://t.co/ac0jhAqluT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)