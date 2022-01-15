Yati Narsinghanand who was one of the religious leaders who took part at an event in Haridwar last month where a series of hate speeches targeting muslims were made was arrested on Saturday by Haridwar Police.

See Tweet by NDTV:

#BREAKING | Religious Leader Yati Narsinghanand Arrested For Haridwar Hate Speeches NDTV's Saurabh Shukla reports Read more: https://t.co/1McBVO4Yq9 pic.twitter.com/f1KYMQdye3 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 15, 2022

