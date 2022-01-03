Prime Minister Narendra Modi Paid his tribute to Tamil Queen Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti"

The Tamil Nadu queen Velu Nachiyar was the first Indian ruler to fight against the British and wage war with the East India Company.

