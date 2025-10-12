Today, October 12, Sminu Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal SAW Ltd, took to social media and share an experience she had with IndiGo airlines. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sminu Jindal, said that she was returning from Goa on October 10 onboard an IndiGo flight 6E 6264 (Goa–Delhi), when her custom wheelchair which was built specifically for her spinal cord injury was returned to her completely bent and unusable. The incident occurred when Jindal was returning to Delhi from Goa after attending the International Purple Fest. "This is not an isolated case. It’s a repeated trauma that thousands of persons with disabilities face when they fly. A wheelchair is not just equipment — it is our mobility, our independence, our dignity. Once its frame is bent, it can never be repaired," her post read. Reacting to her post, BJP leader Naveen Jindal called the incident a larger systemic issue. "A wheelchair is not just mobility, it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect," the BJP leader added. Naveen Jindal Joins BJP: Former Congress Leader Joins Bharatiya Janata Party, Says I Want To Contribute to 'Viksit Bharat' Dream of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Sminu Jindal Says IndiGo Mishandled Her Custom Wheelchair, Naveen Jindal Reacts

What happened with my daughter @SminuJindal is deeply concerning and reflects a larger systemic issue. A wheelchair is not just mobility, it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect. It’s time for stronger… https://t.co/KXBA0jkDoN — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Naveen Jindal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)