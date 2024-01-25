On Thursday, January 25, Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, was illuminated ahead of Republic Day 2024. In the latest visuals from the region, locals and tourists can be seen spending time amid the illuminated Clock Tower in Srinagar. A separate LED screen depicting tricolour and valour of the Indian defence forces can also be seen the video that surfaced online. Republic Day 2024: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Building Illuminated in Tricolour on Eve of 75th R Day Celebrations (Watch Video).

Clock Tower at Lal Chowk Illuminated in Srinagar

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from the Clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, ahead of #75thRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/I49REoC1EK — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

