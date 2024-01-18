Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the clock tower in Jammu and Kashmir was illuminated in tricolour today, January 18. A video shared by news agency ANI on X, formerly Twitter, shows the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar illuminating in tricolour ahead of Republic Day 2024. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced intensified security measures at all stations from Friday, January 19, while cautioning about expected long queues during peak hours at stations ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Republic Day 2024: ‘Aey Mere Watan Ke Logon’ To Be Last Song To Be Played at R-Day Beating Retreat Ceremony (Watch Video).

Visuals From Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/PmHaFhUz4K — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

