Preparations are in full swing for the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22. Besides Ram Mandir opening, the country is also set to celebrate Republic Day on January 26. Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Master Chief Petty Officer M Anthony said that the "Aey Mere Watan Ke Logon" would be the last song to be played at this year's Republic Day Beating Retreat ceremony.

Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony

#WATCH | Master Chief Petty Officer M Anthony says that the song ‘Aey Mere Watan Ke Logon’ would be the last song to be played at this year’s Republic Day Beating Retreat ceremony. pic.twitter.com/2g8j4VNLq1 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

