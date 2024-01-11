The Centre’s decision to not include Karnataka’s tableau for the Republic Day 2024 parade in Delhi has upset the Congress government in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that the decision to not allow tableau has hurt the sentiments of the Kannadigas. "The exclusion of the tableau has met with strong disappointment by the people of Karnataka. To avoid hurting the sentiments of seven crore Kannadigas, it is requested to allow Karnataka to showcase its tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' in the Republic Day Parade 2024 at Kartavya Path, instead of limiting it to 'Bharat Parv' exhibition at the Red Fort", the letter read. Republic Day 2024: In a First, All-women Contingent of Delhi Police to March Down Kartavya Path in January 26 Parade.

Siddaramaiah Writes To Rajnath Singh over Rejection of State Tableau:

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "...The decision to not allow Karnataka tableau at this year's Republic Day parade has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas...it is requested to allow Karnataka to showcase its tableau in the Republic Day Parade… pic.twitter.com/fDoPhQdpik — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)