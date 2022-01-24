A total of 1,000 drone flew in synchronisation with background music during the rehearsal of Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday night. The drones lit up the sky. Notably, as part of as parr of the Republic Day 2022 celebrations, 1,000 drones will fly in synchronisation with background music as well as a laser “projection mapping” show. The ceremony will take place on January 29.

Here Is The Video Of 1,000 Drones Flying In Sync:

#BeatingRetreat 2022 #rehearsal For the first time 1000 swarm flying drones flying in synchronisation with background music this beating retreat #RepublicDay2022 pic.twitter.com/OSiKRuODsr — Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) January 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)