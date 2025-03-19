In yet another loot, a tanker carrying rice oil collided with a bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad, injuring two passengers. The accident led to an unexpected frenzy as locals rushed to collect the spilt oil. As soon as the tanker started leaking, villagers arrived with buckets, drums, and containers, attempting to take as much oil as possible. Despite repeated warnings from the police, the crowd refused to disperse. The situation escalated, forcing the authorities to use mild force to control the looting. Officials confirmed that both the injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police have secured the accident site and initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision. Chicken Loot on Kannauj Expressway: Pickup Truck Overturns After Driver Falls Asleep, Crowd Steals Scattered Birds, Video Goes Viral.

Locals Rush with Buckets After Tanker-Bus Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे फतेहाबाद पर राइस आयल से भरे टैंकर और बस में भिड़ंत,2 सवारी घायल,तेल से भरे टैंकर से तेल लूटने के लिए दौड़े लोग,हाथों में बाल्टी,ड्रम,कट्टी लेकर तेल लूटते लोग,पुलिस के मना करने पर भी नहीं माने ग्रामीण तो पुलिस ने बल प्रयोग कर खदेड़ा, @Uppolice @agrapolice pic.twitter.com/Wyu1Y7LPTg — Naseem Ahmad Journalist NDTV (@NaseemNdtv) March 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)