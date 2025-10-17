Two Thai nationals tragically lost their lives in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Bangarmau area on Thursday evening. The victims, Anan (35) and Sakulsukh (40), were travelling to Delhi after a work meeting with Prokob Wangsombun, a Thai-origin woman living in a Shravasti temple for 15 years. According to police, the men had parked their vehicle on the roadside to relieve themselves when a speeding car suffered a tyre burst, veered off, and hit them. The impact dragged both victims for several metres before the car plunged into a ditch. Despite being rushed to a Community Health Centre, the two were declared dead. The offending vehicle was seized, and an FIR has been registered. The driver and two passengers in the car escaped injury, police confirmed. Postmortems are underway. Accident Caught on Camera in Patna: 3 Youths Suffer Serious Injuries After Their Speeding Bike Collides With Truck in Bikram Area, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Tyre Burst Causes Tragedy as Thai Nationals Killed While Relieving Themselves Roadside

प्राप्त सूचना पर थाना बांगरमऊ पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर मृतकों के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पीएम कराया गया तथा गाडी व चालक को हिरासत मे लेकर थाना बांगरमऊ पर सुसंगत धाराओं मे अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) October 17, 2025

