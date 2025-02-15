A pickup truck transporting chickens from Amethi to Firozabad overturned on the Kannauj Expressway after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The incident led to a chaotic scene as locals rushed to loot the scattered chickens, with videos of the frenzy quickly going viral on social media. Police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) personnel arrived at the scene, dispersing the crowd and restoring order. The injured individuals, including the truck driver, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Uttar Pradesh: Lorry Carrying Poultry Meets With Accident Due to Dense Fog in Agra, Commuters Rush to Steal Chicken After Mishap (Watch Video).

Pickup Truck Overturns After Driver Falls Asleep

Kannauj, UP: A pickup truck carrying chickens from Amethi to Firozabad overturned on the Kannauj expressway after the driver fell asleep. Videos of people looting chickens went viral. Police and UPEIDA personnel intervened, dispersing the crowd, while the injured were… pic.twitter.com/FF6lRshsvp — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2025

