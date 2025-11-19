In a daring daylight robbery in Bengaluru, armed men posing as Central Tax officers intercepted a CMS ATM cash van near Ashoka Pillar and looted approximately INR 7 crore. Reportedly, the van, transporting cash from HDFC Bank’s JP Nagar branch, was blocked by a Toyota Innova whose occupants claimed they needed to verify documents. Trusting the impostors, the cash van staff were forcibly moved along with the money into the Innova, which then drove towards Dairy Circle before abandoning them. The gang executed the heist with precision, vanishing without leaving a trace, while CCTV footage captured portions of the operation. South Division Police have launched an intensive probe, forming special teams to trace the criminals and recover the stolen cash. Jewellery Heist Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Masked Men Loot Gold Worth Lakhs From Magadi Road Shop in 18 Seconds, Dummy Gun Suspected As Police Scan CCTV Video for Clues.

Armed Men Pose as Tax Officers, Loot ATM Cash Van in Bengaluru

When Criminals Wear Uniforms and Police Chase Shadows ₹7 Crore Heist Stuns Bengaluru In a shocking, movie-like heist straight out of Money Heist, Bengaluru witnessed one of its most daring robberies in recent times. A group of robbers, cleverly posing as government officials,… pic.twitter.com/3AeDqCKIaA — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Karnataka Portfolio), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

