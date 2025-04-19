Ricky Rai, son of late gangster and Jaya Karnataka founder Muthappa Rai, was shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, around 1:30 AM today. According to Ramanagara SP Srinivas Gowda, Rai sustained injuries and has been referred to Bengaluru for advanced medical treatment. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police have launched an investigation to identify and nab the culprits. Security has been tightened in the area, and officials are examining CCTV footage and questioning locals to gather more information about the assailants. Delhi: Man Shot Dead by 2 Bike Borne Assailants During Morning Walk in Farsh Bazar, Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

Ricky Rai Shot At

#WATCH | Ramanagara, Karnataka: Ricky Rai, son of late gangster and founder of pro-Kannada organisation Jaya Karnataka, Muthappa Rai, was shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, at around 1:30 am today. He has been referred to… pic.twitter.com/925gBzAka2 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

