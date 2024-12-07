A man, identified as Sunil Jain, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while he was on his morning walk in Delhi's Farsh Bazar area today, December 7. According to DCP Shahdara, a PCR call reporting the firing incident was received at the Farsh Bazar Police Station. Upon arrival, police found the 52-year-old victim with gunshot wounds. The attackers, who arrived on a motorcycle, fled the scene after shooting Jain. The Crime Team has been called to the spot, and investigations are currently underway to determine the motive behind the shooting. Delhi Shooting: Several Rounds Fired at Plywood Shop by 3 Unidentified Persons in Nangloi.

Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | A person, Sunil Jain was found with gunshot injuries in the Farsh Bazar PS area. He was reported to have been shot by two persons who came on a motorcycle. The Crime Team has been called to the spot. Further investigation is in progress: DCP Shahdara (Visuals… pic.twitter.com/t2DEV2lkNy — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

Man Killed in Delhi

Delhi: Sanjay Jain, a utensil worker, was shot dead with 9 rounds near Vishwas Nagar around 8:30 AM. His shop, Sanjay Jain Utensil Store, was nearby. The assailants' identities are unknown. Police are investigating pic.twitter.com/FRKGCkMvGw — IANS (@ians_india) December 7, 2024

