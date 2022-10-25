On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak was appointed as the new British PM by King Charles III. The Conservative Party shared a picture of the same. Sunak has become British prime minister after being asked to form a government by King Charles III. On Monday, Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Tory leader, thereby making him UK's next prime minister. He will take over former UK PM Liz Truss, who resigned after being in office for 44 days. After being confirmed as the new leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak has created history as he is all set to become Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak Appointed New British PM

Rishi Sunak appointed the new British PM by King Charles III (Photo source: Conservatives) pic.twitter.com/On2i1vYd3o — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Rishi Sunak Appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury

The King received The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP at Buckingham Palace today. His Majesty asked him to form a new Administration. Mr. Sunak accepted His Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/UnT3jMS8so — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 25, 2022

