A robbery was caught on camera in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun where a jewellery showroom was looted by unidentified miscreants on November 9. The robbery took place in showroom of Reliance Jewels in the upscale Rajpur Road area of Dehradun. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that the miscreants stole jewellery worth Rs 10 crores from Reliance jewellery store. The incident occurred on Nov 9 at around 10:30 am in the showroom located at Rajapur Road. As per the video, 5 armed men entered the shop and looted it at gunpoint. Police are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to nab the culprits involved in the robbery. Robbery Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Thieves Break Into Businessman’s House, Loot Cash and Jewellery in Kanpur (Watch Video).

Robbery Caught on Camera in Dehradun

देहरादून में रिलायंस ज्वेलरी शोरूम में करोड़ों की लूट का CCTV – बदमाश कस्टमर बनाकर घुसे। सबको गन पॉइंट पर लिया। सोने और हीरे के जेवरात लूटकर भाग गए। आज शहर में राष्ट्रपति थीं। सारा पुलिस फोर्स उनकी सुरक्षा में लगा था। बाकी फोर्स कल अमित शाह के आगमन की तैयारियों में बिजी था। https://t.co/dH0lMHJ9UR pic.twitter.com/ZTad7LC9Vx — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 9, 2023

