Two men broke into a businessman’s house at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and made off with belongings worth lakhs of rupees. The incident occurred late on July 14 and was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the premises. Police have launched a probe after the video of the robbery went viral. In the video, one thief can be seen crossing the boundary wall and entering the house while another one waits outside. Robbery in Delhi Video: Three Miscreants Loot Rs 1 Lakh From a Man in Mandoli Area, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Robbery Caught on Camera in UP:

