Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh's turns victim for a sudden stealing case. The singer's personal belongings, cash, iPhone, smart watch and diamond ring gets looted from a hotel in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Just after the disappointing event, Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet registered a case on the police sation and investigation is on process following the incident. Khad Tainu Main Dassa: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Latest Song Perfectly Sums Up the Life of Newlyweds (Watch Video).

Himachal Pradesh |Personal belongings, incl cash, iPhone,smartwatch &diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered & investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar's husband:Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

