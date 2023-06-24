There were rumours doing rounds that all is not well between Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar. The buzz started when fans noticed that Rohanpreet was missing from his wifey’s birthday bash for which all her near and dear ones were seen in attendance. Speculations have been rife since then that the two are getting divorced. Well, Rohanpreet has shut those divorce rumours once again with a new pic with Neha on Instagram. The duo twinning in black can be seen all smiles as they pose alongside Neha’s sister, singer Sonu Kakkar. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Marriage in Trouble? Latter's Absence From Singer's Birthday Bash Sparks Rumours.

Rohanpreet Singh & Neha Kakkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)

