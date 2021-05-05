RPF Constable Satish Saves Woman From Slipping Into the Gap Between the Platform and the Train at Tirupati Railway Station, Watch Video

Showing presence of mind, #Railway Protection Force constable Satish saved a woman from slipping into the gap between the platform and the train in #Tirupati Railway Station. The woman & her husband tried to get down from a moving train @NewIndianXpress @gsvasu_TNIE @RPF_INDIA pic.twitter.com/2wahXsT9RM — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) May 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)