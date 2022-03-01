Kyiv has been evacuated of all our Indian nationals. As far as we know, there are no more nationals in Kyiv. Nobody has contacted us since then.According to our inquiries, all of our nationals have left Kyiv, said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary. Another 1,400 people who were in Zaporizhzhia, a conflict zone that has expanded, have also left and moved towards Ukraine's western border, he added.

Check Tweet:

