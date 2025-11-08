Five Indian nationals working on an electrification project have been kidnapped by suspected Al-Qaeda and ISIS-linked terrorists near Kobri in western Mali. The abduction reportedly took place on Thursday, November 6, when armed men intercepted their vehicle in an area known for extremist activity. Their employer has since evacuated other Indian employees to the capital, Bamako, for safety. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. The kidnapping highlights growing insecurity in Mali, which has been under military rule since 2021. The African nation continues to battle extremist violence from Al-Qaeda-affiliated JNIM and ISIS cells expanding across the Sahel. Indians Kidnapped in Mali: 3 Indian Nationals Abducted Amid Series of Terror Attacks; India Asks West African Nation To Secure Their Safe Release.

5 Indians Kidnapped by Suspected Al-Qaeda, ISIS-Linked Terrorists in Mali

🚨 5 Indians kidnapped in Mali Five Indians working on an electrification project have been kidnapped near Kobri in western Mali, where al-Qaida and ISIS-linked groups are active Their employer has evacuated other Indian staff to Bamako Mali is under military rule since 2021.… pic.twitter.com/T9nb6hia94 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)