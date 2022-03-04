The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in southern Ukraine has been seized by the Russian army troops, said local authority. Earlier in a day, The Nuclear Power Plant has reported fire after the Russian air strikes, later it was doused my the Ukrainian authority.

Russian military forces have seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southeast, a local authority said on Friday: Reuters #RussiaUkraineCrisis — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)