Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Thursday amidst the Ukraine conflict. Both leaders discuss bilateral relations and other important matters.

Check Tweet:

#Kremlin: Vladimir Putin met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who is in Russia on a working visit https://t.co/jrvKVN0fzX pic.twitter.com/WF7aupsZau — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) February 24, 2022

