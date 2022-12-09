Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that more US-Russia prisoner exchanges are possible after Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade. Russian Prsident's statement comes after United States and Russia made prisoners swap with American basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. Brittney Griner today returned to her home after facing ten months of detention in Russian jail. Brittney Griner Back Home in US Following Her Release by Russia in Prisoner Swap for Arms Dealer Viktor Bout.

More US-Russian Prisoner Exchanges Possible, Says President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible after Griner-Bout trade, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)