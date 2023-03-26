Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the delivery of the armour-piercing weapons to Ukraine by west would prompt a Russian response. This comes after a British statement that it would supply Ukraine with tank shells made with depleted uranium. Russia Plans to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus, Says President Vladimir Putin .

Putin Responds on Britain’s Statement

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to deploy depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine if Kyiv receives such ammunition from the West, reports AFP — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

