The special cell of Delhi police on Sunday arrested Saddam Hussain, the kingpin of an interstate gang of Mewat-based extortionists. "A single shot pistol with 2 live cartridges recovered from him. He was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on the information leading to his arrest," said Delhi Police.

Check Tweet:

Saddam Hussain, the kingpin of an interstate gang of Mewat-based extortionists, arrested. A single shot pistol with 2 live cartridges recovered from him. He was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on the information leading to his arrest: Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/RkB3r2f6bs — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

