On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi took to social media to offer condolences on the passing away of Tun Dr. S. Samy Vellu, Former Cabinet Minister of Malaysia. In his post, PM Modi also said that Samy Vellu was the first Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee from Malaysia. "Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti." PM Modi said.

Check Tweet:

Saddened by the passing away of Tun Dr. S. Samy Vellu, Former Cabinet Minister of Malaysia and the first Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee from Malaysia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/RkFRSCOTtW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)