Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Saikhom Mirabai Chanu after she won India's first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022. The prime minister said that the exceptional Mirabai Chanu has made India proud once again. Mirabai entered the record books as India won their first gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Check Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)