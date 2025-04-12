Samajwadi Party leader Harish Mishra was attacked with a knife in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by individuals linked to Karni Sena. Mishra had earlier made remarks about the group. A mob caught two of the attackers and beat them up before handing them over to police. Videos from the scene show the accused in a police van—one shirtless, the other with bloodstains—while officers discuss taking them for medical attention. In another clip, Mishra is seen grabbing one attacker by the neck before turning him over to authorities. Police confirmed that legal action has been initiated and both parties were injured and sent for treatment. Agra: Karni Sena Workers Clash With Police, Vandalise SP MP Ramjilal Suman’s Residence Over Rana Sanga Remark (Watch Videos).

Samajwadi Party Leader Harish Mishra Attacked in Varanasi (Trigger Warning)

Warning: Disturbing video In UP's Varanasi, Samajwadi Party leader Harish Mishra attacked by miscreants reportedly associated with Karni Sena. Both attackers were roughed up and handed over to police. pic.twitter.com/5wVwyPlbGr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 12, 2025

