Clashes erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Protesters gathered two hours after the survey began, pelting stones at security personnel. The violent confrontation led to injuries, with a policeman and two protesters hospitalized. Streets in the vicinity were littered with debris, and nearby houses suffered damage. Authorities deployed additional security forces to control the situation. The survey, reportedly part of an ongoing dispute, faced stiff resistance from locals, escalating tensions. Officials are investigating the incident and urging calm in the region. Sambhal: Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Disrupted Due to Stone Pelting Incident, UP Police Use Tear Gas (Watch Videos).

Sambhal Mosque Controversy

#WATCH | Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Houses were damaged and stones scattered on the streets where an incident of stone pelting took place when a survey team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque. pic.twitter.com/pPoMP0f8zi — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)