Preacher and spiritual guru Pandit Pradeep Mishra recently courted controversy while addressing the Sanatan Dharma Sansad in Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Pandit Pradeep Mishra said that all the members of a family should have both weapons and scriptures. "Our gods do not move without weapons, so you should move with weapons and scriptures," he added. A video of his speech has also gone viral on social media. In the video, Pandit Pradeep Mishra is also heard saying there should be as many weapons in the house as there are family members. Tripura CM Expresses Concern over Attacks on Believers of Sanatan Dharma in Bangladesh.

Pandit Pradeep Mishra Addresses Sanatan Dharma Sansad in Delhi

Watch: Preacher and spiritual guru Pandit Pradeep Mishra says, "...All the members of your (people) house should have both weapons and scriptures. Our gods do not move without weapons, so you should move with weapons and scriptures" pic.twitter.com/WBupPPzdwE — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024

