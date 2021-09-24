Comedian Sanjay Rajoura on Thursday responded to sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by a 20-year-old woman. Rajoura refuted all the allegations. He said that the allegations were “a work of complete fiction”. In a statement issued on his Facebook handle, the comedian said that “he has nothing to hide or fear.”. Rajoura is a member of “Aisi Taisi Democracy”.

Statement by Sanjay Rajoura:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)