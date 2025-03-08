Tanushree Dutta has responded to recent reports claiming that a Mumbai court dismissed her ‘MeToo’ allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar. The actress clarified that the case against him is not closed and dismissed the circulating news as ‘fake’. A Mumbai court reportedly refused to take cognisance of her complaint, citing that it was filed ‘beyond the period of limitation’ without justification for the delay. However, Tanushree, in an Instagram post, asserted that a chargesheet against Nana Patekar will be filed soon and that he is aware of it. She further explained that the court rejected the ‘false and malicious B Summary report’ filed by the Mumbai police in 2019, not her sexual harassment case. She emphasised that the legal proceedings are still ongoing. Mumbai Court Refuses To Take Cognisance of Tanushree Dutta’s ‘MeToo’ Allegations Against Nana Patekar – Here’s Why.

Tanushree Dutta on Her Case Against Nana Patekar

