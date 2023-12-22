Delhi's Rouse Avenue court dismissed the bail application of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the money laundering case tied to the revoked Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22. The court's decision followed Singh's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Defers Order on Bail Plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Money Laundering Case.

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Bail Plea Rejected

Delhi Excise policy PMLA case: Rouse Avenue court dismissed the bail application of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8gh8FpRTj5 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)