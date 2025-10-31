Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Satna, Ganesh Singh, lost his cool on Friday after a crane malfunction left him hanging mid-air during the ‘Run for Unity’ event at Semariya Chowk. The incident occurred while Singh was being lifted by a hydraulic crane to garland Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue as part of celebrations marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. The crane suddenly stopped working while lowering him, leaving the MP stranded several feet above the ground for nearly a minute. After he was safely brought down, a visibly angry Singh confronted and slapped the crane operator in front of officials and party workers. A video of the entire episode - showing the malfunction and the slap - went viral on social media. ‘Do You Know Who My Father Is?’: BJP Leader Vijayagouda Patil’s Son Samarthgouda Beats Toll Staffer for Asking Him to Pay Fee in Kannolli; Video Goes Viral.

Satna MP Ganesh Singh Slaps Crane Operator After Being Left Hanging Mid-Air

ये है सतना के भाजपा सांसद श्री गणेश सिंह जी जो नगर निगम के साधारण कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ मार रहे है।भाजपाई सत्ता के मद में मदहोश है अहंकार चरम पर है परन्तु समय सबका इलाज कर देता है रावण का अहंकार टिका नहीं इनका कहा टिकेगा। pic.twitter.com/EhyKmu1GTG — सच्चिदानंद मिश्रा (@M8Sachchidanand) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

